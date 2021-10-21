CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin surges to all-time high in crypto’s ‘validating moment’

By VILDANA HAJRIC AND JOANNA OSSINGER
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Bitcoin rallied to a record, topping $66,000 for the first time as optimism surged for greater mainstream acceptance in the wake of the successful launch of the inaugural exchange-traded fund for U.S. investors. While the historically volatile digital currency spent recent days hovering in a narrow range as it...

