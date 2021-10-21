Bitcoin surges to all-time high in crypto’s ‘validating moment’

Bitcoin has steadied on Tuesday after a brief surge at the start of the week spurred on by comments from Elon Musk about his crypto holdings.The tech billionaire confirmed that he bought a significant amount of bitcoin, Ethereum (ether) and dogecoin, though denied owning any other altcoins like Shiba Inu or Floki Inu.The two meme-inspired cryptocurrencies fell in price following the tech billionaire’s revelation, though remain up by more than 450 per cent 50 per cent respectively since the start of October.The price boost for bitcoin, ether and dogecoin helped push the overall crypto market above $2.6 trillion on Monday, taking it to within a fraction of a per cent away from the all-time high it experienced last week.BTC is around $4,000 away from its record price high, with some analysts predicting new all-time highs before the end of 2021. We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage of the crypto market below. Read More Where does bitcoin go from here?

