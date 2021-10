The L.A. Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for an undetermined period of time, but his involvement with the team won’t be limited on the court. Leonard leads by example, letting his actions do the talking for himself. However, his recent injury has forced him to become more vocal as he tries to help his teammates prepare for the 2021-22 grind. As far as Nicolas Batum is concerned, the Clippers forward is doing a fine job moonlighting as a coach, so to speak.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO