CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Breezy and cooler, with rain chances overnight and into Thursday | First Alert forecast, Oct. 20 - 6:30 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will quickly increase this evening, but still...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain Moving Through Connecticut; Strongest Winds Expected Overnight

A strong Nor'easter has been bringing heavy rain to Connecticut Tuesday and strong winds are expected to pick up as we move into the night. A high wind warning has been issued for the immediate shoreline in New London County. A wind advisory remains in effect for the rest of New London County, as well as Tolland County, Middlesex County, and parts of New Haven and Fairfield counties.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WAAY-TV

Cooler but sunny Tuesday afternoon, rain returns Thursday

Tuesday is noticeably cooler than yesterday but we stay dry with sunny skies by the afternoon. We're still breezy today but not as gusty as Monday. Wednesday brings more cloud cover but north Alabama is warmer and we stay dry through the evening. Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy and much cooler across Arizona

PHOENIX — Our big cool-down is here!. Temperatures have dropped nearly 15 degrees, putting highs across the Valley in the mid 70s. That's nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will stay breezy until after sunset. Peak wind gusts here in the Valley will hit 25...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
wccbcharlotte.com

Breezy and Cooler Tuesday

Winds are picking up across the region after a cold front blew through last night. A Wind Advisory remains in effect today for the higher elevations. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph out of the NW with gusts of 40+ mph will be possible. Not only could this be an issue for power outages, but it will also make it feel much colder. Highs will reach the upper 40s in the mountains, but it will feel more like the low to mid-30s with the wind. The rest of the area will also be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and a breeze out of the NW of 10-15 mph. Chilly overnight with lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will calm tomorrow, but temps will remain cool with highs reaching the low 70s. Our next disturbance moves in late Thursday. This will bring more soaking rain to the region with steady showers into Friday morning. Scattered showers will stretch Friday into Saturday before this system clears the region. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Warming up for Halloween. Highs will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows falling into the mid-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Cooler temperatures ahead of another rain chance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know what most folks don’t want to hear after a good soaking rain yesterday is that we have more on the way, but that’s exactly what’s on our plates later this week. But the good news is that we do have an opportunity to dry out first.
HAZARD, KY
WOWT

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue tonight along with gusty winds ahead of the arrival of our next chance for rain. While a stray shower or two may fall by midnight our best rain chances hold off until after 2-3 AM Wednesday. This will be similar to Sunday in that it will be a rainy day from start to finish... rain arrives early in the morning and we’ll see periods of showers, thunderstorms and on and off heavy rain through the day.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy