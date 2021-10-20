Breezy and cooler, with rain chances overnight and into Thursday | First Alert forecast, Oct. 20 - 6:30 p.m.

Winds are picking up across the region after a cold front blew through last night. A Wind Advisory remains in effect today for the higher elevations. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph out of the NW with gusts of 40+ mph will be possible. Not only could this be an issue for power outages, but it will also make it feel much colder. Highs will reach the upper 40s in the mountains, but it will feel more like the low to mid-30s with the wind. The rest of the area will also be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and a breeze out of the NW of 10-15 mph. Chilly overnight with lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will calm tomorrow, but temps will remain cool with highs reaching the low 70s. Our next disturbance moves in late Thursday. This will bring more soaking rain to the region with steady showers into Friday morning. Scattered showers will stretch Friday into Saturday before this system clears the region. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Warming up for Halloween. Highs will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows falling into the mid-40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO