PARKVILLE, MD—It was a destructive Tuesday night in the Parkville area.

Witness reports say the glass doors were shattered at The Dollar Tree and Olympia Masala restaurant in Parkville Shopping Center overnight.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Several individuals also broke into McAvoy’s Sports Bar at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bar’s surveillance cameras captured photos of their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the McAvoy’s incident may call the Baltimore County Police Department – Parkville Precinct at 410-887-5310. Anyone with information on the Parkville Shopping Center incident may call the Baltimore Police Department – Northeast District at 410-396-2444.

Photos via McAvoy’s and Michael Colbourne – Parkville Main Street

Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy's burglarized [PHOTOS]