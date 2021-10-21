CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy’s burglarized [PHOTOS]

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGt4J_0cXiHzrW00

PARKVILLE, MD—It was a destructive Tuesday night in the Parkville area.

Witness reports say the glass doors were shattered at The Dollar Tree and Olympia Masala restaurant in Parkville Shopping Center overnight.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Several individuals also broke into McAvoy’s Sports Bar at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bar’s surveillance cameras captured photos of their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the McAvoy’s incident may call the Baltimore County Police Department – Parkville Precinct at 410-887-5310. Anyone with information on the Parkville Shopping Center incident may call the Baltimore Police Department – Northeast District at 410-396-2444.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2yNj_0cXiHzrW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GObuf_0cXiHzrW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSImp_0cXiHzrW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS7Bu_0cXiHzrW00

Photos via McAvoy’s and Michael Colbourne – Parkville Main Street

The post Glass doors shattered at Parkville Shopping Center, McAvoy’s burglarized [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 9

 

