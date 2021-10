The fate of Pioneer Tap’s liquor license remains undecided as the Forest Park liquor commission hearing on its potential suspension has once again been postponed. The charges stem from a July 30 incident at the bar at 7445 Randolph St. Police reports indicate that a man allegedly tried to strike a pedestrian with his car after getting into a fight at the bar 10 minutes earlier. Acting Forest Park Police Chief Ken Gross accused the bar of not having enough security to keep the fight from happening and not notifying the police about the fight immediately, both of which are grounds for suspension or revocation of a liquor license under the village code.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO