Tucson, AZ

FACT FINDERS: Under vaccine mandates, why isn’t proof of natural immunity accepted?

By Wendi Redman
KOLD-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With mandatory vaccination deadlines looming for many workers, why isn’t proof of natural immunity accepted?. There are some legal challenges to this across the nation where employees argue since they have had COVID and have natural antibodies they therefore should not have to get the...

is 1984 over yet?
5d ago

because no matter what they want to poison your body with their vaccine. I had covid. it sucked. I should get SOME credit. I won't go to any venue that requires proof of vaccine.

Joyce Lo Baido
5d ago

why is it this agency says vax is better than natural immunity yet a different one says natural immunity is better than vax?I see it all is one big fking lie.NO JABNO JOBTO BADDON'T CARE

