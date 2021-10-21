CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Camden High School Football Banned From Postseason Following On-Field Fight

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkqEW_0cXiFMfH00

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There have been several incidents of violence at some area high school football games lately. Now an on-field altercation will keep Camden High School from going to the state playoffs.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the postseason ban Wednesday for the Panthers.

It comes after several players were kicked out of last Friday’s game against Pleasantville following a fight on the field. Referees ended the game early after the ejections.

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs called the decision disappointing, but she hopes it can be used as a teachable moment for the team.

“We want both fans and students to know that any acts of violence in both our school and sporting events will not be tolerated. However, at the same time, we understand our students, like many students in the region and country, are relearning to negotiate personal spaces with their peers. We hope the ruling by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), while disappointing, can be used as a teachable moment for our student-athletes. We expect our student-athletes to aspire to the utmost sportsmanship on our playing fields and they must recognize that there are consequences and accountability for improper behavior,” McCombs said in a statement.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Says ‘Lack Of Accountability’ To Blame For Sixers, Ben Simmons Drama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce understands Philadelphia fans and what it takes to make it as an athlete in the City of Brotherly Love. One of the main ways to make it in this city? Holding yourself accountable — something Ben Simmons doesn’t seem to understand. Kelce says a lack of accountability is the reason for the broken relationship between Simmons and the Sixers. “What’s going on, and I don’t want to crush any other player. What’s going on with the 76ers and Ben Simmons. All that is because of a lack of accountability. A lack of owning up to mistakes and...
NBA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

