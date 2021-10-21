CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens man pleads guilty to aggravated manslaughter in death of NYPD detective from Calverton

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Queens man has admitted to his role in the death of an NYPD detective from Calverton.

Christopher Ramson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and robbery Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old tried holding up a T-Mobile in Richmond Hill in February 2019 but officers arrived before he could leave.

They say Ramson was ordered to drop the weapon but instead pointed it at the officers.

Detective Brian Simonson was killed by friendly fire in the incident.

Ramson is expected to get 33 years in prison when he is sentenced in November

