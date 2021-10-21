NYPD, FDNY unions say they’ll fight back against city’s vaccine mandate

New York City’s vaccine mandate has expanded to include the NYPD and the FDNY, a move that has angered unions for both departments.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says if workers don’t get vaccinated by the deadline of Oct. 29 they will be placed on leave without pay.

The Police Benevolence Association says it will seek legal action to protect the rights of officers, saying: “From the beginning of the de Blasio administration’s hap-hazard vaccine rollout, we have fought to make the vaccine available to every member who choose it while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their doctor. Now that the city has moved to unilaterally imposed a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights.”

The president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association Andrew Ansboro says he fears for public safety because he believes the FDNY will have trouble operating with the amount of firefighters that will be sent home.

Long Islanders are on the fence about bringing a similar mandate for Nassau and Suffolk County police and firefighters.

“The only part of me that’s 50/50 is I don’t feel it’s OK to force people to do something, I just like it’s my responsibility,” says Syosset resident Jane Borgardt. “I just feel like it’s my responsibility like no one forced me to get vaccinated, but I just feel like it’s my responsibility as a parent.”

All city workers will be required to have at least one dose of a vaccine by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The city is offering a $500 incentive to workers to get the first dose of a vaccine.