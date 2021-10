Overview: Moving to a quiet village in Zoltan, Red (Aaron Campbell) strives to open an apothecary and lead a simple life, different from his previous adventures as a hero. Our Take: Whenever I see these absurdly long titles that lay out the basic concept for the anime, I always brace myself for what kind of show I will get. Will it be a superficial series that doesn’t attempt to go outside the confines of it’s idea. Or will it subvert my expectations and deliver something that is opposite from the norm? I haven’t quite made up my mind where exactly this show lands and while the first episode definitely has it leaning towards the former, it has just enough meat on the bone to keep me invested.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO