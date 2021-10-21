Your Local Election Headquarters: Interview with Yversha Roman, county legislator candidate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election Day is almost here, and News 8 — with the League of Women Voters — usually hosts debates this time of year.

We were hoping to feature Monroe County Legislative races ahead of the election, but the local GOP committee told News 8 all of their candidates are too busy campaigning. So, as we’ve done in the past, we’ve invited the candidates who were willing to debate here for an interview.

Yversha Roman — who’s running for reelection in the 26th district — joined Adam Chodak in the studio Wednesday. Watch the video above to see the interview.



