CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Your Local Election Headquarters: Interview with Yversha Roman, county legislator candidate

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Luo87_0cXiF0KY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election Day is almost here, and News 8 — with the League of Women Voters — usually hosts debates this time of year.

We were hoping to feature Monroe County Legislative races ahead of the election, but the local GOP committee told News 8 all of their candidates are too busy campaigning. So, as we’ve done in the past, we’ve invited the candidates who were willing to debate here for an interview.

Voter Guide 2021: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County

Yversha Roman — who’s running for reelection in the 26th district — joined Adam Chodak in the studio Wednesday. Watch the video above to see the interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Elections
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Sports
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy