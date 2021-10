Video was released by U.S. Border Patrol showing a smuggler abandoning a 7-year old girl after lifting her over a border fence in California. You can see the child clinging to the smuggler's back as he climbs over the fence and lowers them both to the ground before climbing back over the 30-foot fence alone. Agents quickly responded and the young girl underwent a welfare check and was taken to a center for a medical evaluation and processing.

IMMIGRATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO