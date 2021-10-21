CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20s/30s Full Hunter's Moon hike

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon hike on the Weeden Farm Trail in Matunuck, Rhode Island. This...

activities.outdoors.org

oilcity.news

Full ‘Hunter’s Moon’ to shine above Casper Mountain in wake of heavy snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Light reflected from a full moon is expected to shine above the skies of Casper on Wednesday, October 20. With heavy snow possible on Casper Mountain on Tuesday, the so-called Hunter’s Moon could send light bouncing off the surface of what could be up to 14 inches of snow, according to the latest forecast information from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
Washington Post

Photos: Full hunter’s moon brightens skies, to continue Thursday night

This story, first published Wednesday, was updated Thursday with more images from the public. As autumn settles in and crops are cleared from the field, hunters journey into the twilight to stock up on fattening deer — guided by the light of a full moon, known as the hunter’s moon.
outdoors.org

Hike North and Middle Tripyramid #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for this rigorous hike to bag two 4,000 footers in the fall. We will loop up and over North Tripyramid via the Pine Bend trail, tag Middle Tripyramid, then descend the Sabbaday Brook trail to our vehicles. This means we'll start the hike with a 1.0 mi walk on the Kancamagus. In addition to all the normal warm, non-cotton layers, traction of some sort will be required. There is a $5 fee to park at Sabbaday Falls trailhead, or you must have an appropriate US Government annual pass. Total of 11 mile and 3150 elevation gain. This will be a strenuous hike with many brook crossings and some very steep, rough terrain. Participants must have recent experience on hikes with similar distance and elevation gain. Click Register Now to sign up. To be confirmed on this hike, call Jason at 603-406-0365 before 9 PM. Trip details including start time will be sent a week before the hike. Trip will be weather dependent, determined 1-2 days before the hike.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 5.5 miles in 3.5 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
discoverestevan.com

Snowfall Expected This Weekend With Potential Freeze

Some precipitation is to be expected this weekend, and some of that will come down in a style that might not be too welcome for anyone hoping for a warmer fall. We're likely to see snow falling this weekend, with a low-pressure system on its way from the west that will arrive over Estevan on Saturday and stick around for Sunday.
Only In Louisiana

This Secluded Trail In Louisiana Leads To A Hidden Waterfall

That’s right, there is indeed a waterfall hike in Louisiana, and it’s one that should go on everyone’s bucket list. Formally known as the Sicily Island Hills Wildlife Management Area, the J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert Wildlife Management Area is a 7,524-acre natural oasis that’s ideal for the nature lover in search of some solitude and scenery. The area contains not one but two waterfalls, and this hike will lead you straight to St. Mary’s Falls, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Louisiana. Lace up those hiking boots and let’s check it out.
tsln.com

Ruzsa Quarter Horses “Fall Extravaganza” Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens, Dan Piroutek. Jennifer Ruzsa and family along with select guest consignors held the annual Fall Extravaganza Horse sale in Rapid City, SD. Colts and prospects with a future and a proven past highlighted the sale offering. Several graduates of this sale have gone on to be proven winners in the rodeo arena, race track and also to succeed as top ranch horses.
outdoors.org

Kane Mountain hike EASY

Kane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather with this popular, easy hike in the Southern Adirondacks to the fire tower on Kane Mountain. Kane Mountain is off Route 29A, west of Sacandaga Lake. Total elevation gain is 600' but the tower is at 2200' with a spectacular view. Multiple trails access the fire tower, so we'll do a loop totaling under 3 miles with views of lakes in several directions. Meet us at the parking lot of the Amsterdam Home Depot on route 30 at 9:15 AM, or at the Green Lake Road trailhead at 10 AM.
Daily Tribune

October's Hunter's moon will be on full display tonight. If you're lucky, you might see a meteor shower, too.

Wisconsin stargazers will get an eyeful Wednesday night and Thursday night as the full Hunter's moon is on display. The moon coincides with the annual Orionid meteor shower, which peaks every year during mid-October. Unfortunately the chances of seeing both together are slim, said Chris Stumpf, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Sullivan.
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
LIFESTYLE

