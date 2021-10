LongHouse Reserve welcomed a new interim director this month, Carrie Rebora Barratt, who specializes in helping institutions through transitions of leadership. Barratt is a former deputy director at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and former president and CEO of the New York Botanical Garden. In her role at LongHouse, she is tasked not only with leading the staff of the 16-acre sculpture garden in East Hampton in the short-term but also with identifying the qualities and skills that the nonprofit should look for in its next executive director to achieve its goals.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO