Colorado has the 11th-lowest homeownership rate in US

DENVER (KDVR) — The percentage of households that own their homes in Colorado has gone down as the price of homes has risen.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 64.9% of Colorado’s households owned their homes in the second quarter of 2021.

While this rate hasn’t dropped considerably since 2015 on average, it has dropped significantly since 2005.

In the same quarter of 2005, Colorado’s homeownership rate was 71.6%. Rates steadily declined through 2015. As Colorado’s housing market heated up, the homeownership rate skipped around from quarter to quarter.

Nationally, this put the Centennial State near the bottom of the rankings list for homeownership rates.

At 64.9%, Colorado has the nation’s 11th-lowest homeownership rate among U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The rate has fallen 14 spots since 2005, when it had the 25th-highest homeownership rate.

