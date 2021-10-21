CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado has the 11th-lowest homeownership rate in US

By DJ Summers
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W4SC_0cXiBESd00

DENVER (KDVR) — The percentage of households that own their homes in Colorado has gone down as the price of homes has risen.

Denver metro home prices could reach $650k by end of 2022

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 64.9% of Colorado’s households owned their homes in the second quarter of 2021.

While this rate hasn’t dropped considerably since 2015 on average, it has dropped significantly since 2005.

In the same quarter of 2005, Colorado’s homeownership rate was 71.6%. Rates steadily declined through 2015. As Colorado’s housing market heated up, the homeownership rate skipped around from quarter to quarter.

42,000 Denver households would qualify for subsidized housing under new proposal

Nationally, this put the Centennial State near the bottom of the rankings list for homeownership rates.

At 64.9%, Colorado has the nation’s 11th-lowest homeownership rate among U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The rate has fallen 14 spots since 2005, when it had the 25th-highest homeownership rate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

