Milwaukee DPW short on snowplow drivers

The city of Milwaukee might not have enough snowplow drivers for this winter. The Department of Public Works (DPW) says that they’re having trouble competing with private companies, who offer higher pay and benefits.

The DPW says the city is currently short of 85 licensed CDL drivers and other general laborers. Danielle Rodriguez, the DPW’s director of operations, said during a meeting Wednesday that five or six drivers have also left due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

She also warned of other troubles that could result from unfilled positions.

“We really hope that is not the case, but in the back of my mind I do have contingencies. But I do think we can expect some of these operations will take longer,” said Rodriguez.

"You may have plows that you can't staff parked in a yard with an 11 inch snowfall," said Ald. Robert Bauman.

If you’re interested in applying for a position with DPW, head over to www.jobapscloud.com/MIL .

