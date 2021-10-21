CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia murder suspect caught in College Station

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mASJ_0cXiAsMY00

FOREST PARK, Ga. / COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Georgia man suspected of murder has been apprehended in College Station.

The Forest Park Police Department reported an update on the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez on October 20. The suspect – identified as 21-year-old Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. – has been apprehended and is in police custody.

Victim shot during attempted car theft, say Mobile Police

Gilberto was apprehended in College Station, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The Forest Park Police Department responded to a call on October 10 in reference to a shooting in the 4800 block of Mitchell Street. When officers arrived, they found a Adan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Adan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilberto is known to Adan, and fled the scene on foot. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained on Gilberto for Malice Murder.

Gilberto was arrested in College Station due to a call of a welfare concern for a man sleeping in a car at an apartment complex near Welsh Avenue and Southwest Parkway. Gilberto was arrested on multiple Georgia warrants and charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Identify (Fugitive) in College Station.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and the City of College Station Police Department assisted the Forest Park Police Department in this case.

Sources: Forest Park Police Department, College Station Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Forest Park, GA
State
Georgia State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
Forest Park, GA
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mexican national was convicted by a federal jury last week for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. Gilberto Gonzalez, 44, of Houston, Texas, was driving a flatbed truck from Houston to Atlanta when he was stopped by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation on I-65. Gonzalez and his […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Park Police#Fugitive#Mobile Police Gilberto#U S Marshals
WKRG News 5

15-year-old found with gun in car after traffic stop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police found a gun in the car a 15-year-old was driving early Tuesday morning. The 15-year-old was driving near the intersection of Duval and Quail streets at about 1:24 a.m. when officers tried to pull him over. The teen finally stopped about three miles away, on Airport Boulevard near Florida Street. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Three injured in Mill Street shooting

UPDATE (10:04 a.m. 10/25/2021) — Mobile police say three people were hurt in a shooting on Mill Street Sunday evening. According to police, three unknown suspects shot the victims, a vacant car parked at the home was also hit by the gunfire. Police say two female victims and a male victim were shot at a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Thieves use vehicle to remove ATM from Mobile bank, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say thieves used their vehicle to remove an ATM at a bank on Airport Boulevard in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26. At about 1:21 a.m., police officers were alerted to an ATM alarm at Bryant Bank, 6151 Airport Blvd. When they arrived, officers say “unknown suspects” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FHP looking for help identifying hit-and-run driver

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash from earlier this month in Pensacola.  The crash happened on Oct. 16 at the intersection of Pace Boulevard and Godfrey Street in Pensacola. FHP says a 62-year-old man on a bike was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Alligator crawls out of storm drain at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator made an unusual appearance at an apartment complex near downtown Mobile Monday afternoon — the gator was spotted crawling out of a storm drain by onlookers as children were coming home from school. A wild afternoon for the neighborhood — Anthony Patterson and his girlfriend Kenisha Miller were on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy