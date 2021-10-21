CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian stays alive in District 2-6A playoff race

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago

ABILENE The Permian volleyball team did exactly what it needed to do with a sweep of Abilene High, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Abilene High.

Jade Workman led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills and three aces, with Nyxalee Munoz adding 11 aces to the victory.

Denali Cardenas had 22 assists to pace the Permian offense.

The Lady Panthers (27-14 overall, 4-6 in district) moved into a tie for fourth place with San Angelo Central following the Lady Cats’ loss to Wolfforth Frenship.

San Angelo Central travels to face Permian at 5 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse with the final playoff spot on the line. The Lady Panthers won the first meeting in five sets.

Permian def. Abilene High

25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Tuesday at AHS Gym, Abilene

Kills — Permian: Jade Workman 13, Nyxalee Munoz 11, Anahi Orona 7, Cianna Harris 5, Sarahi Orona 5, Riley Nichols 2, Denali Cardenas 1.

Blocks — Permian: Workman 1, Harris 1.

Assists — Permian: Cardenas 22, Workman 19, Anyssa Cruz 2.

Digs — Permian: Cruz 14, Iliana Garcia 11, Munoz 8, Sarahi Orona 3, Cardenas 2, Workman 2, Harris 2, Anahi Orona 2, Kelsie Fuentez 2, Riley Nichols 1.

Aces — Permian: Workman 3, Garcia 2, Cardenas 1.

Records

Permian 27-14 overall, 4-6 District 2-6A; Abilene High 17-20, 2-8.

