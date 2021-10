LaMelo Ball is apparently looking to elevate his game both on and off the court in his second NBA season. Ball made quite the statement in the Charlotte Hornets’ 123-122 win in their season opener against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He led the Hornets with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He also had a team-high 7 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds. The performance was noteworthy, but not quite as noteworthy as the outfit he wore before and after the game.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO