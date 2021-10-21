Tulsa City Council votes in favor of Riverview neighborhood overlay plan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council voted in favor of the Neighborhood Infill Overlay plan for the Riverview neighborhood.

On Wednesday evening the city council meeting room was full of residents in the Riverview area who gave public comment. The residents were divided, with many in favor of the overlay and many against.

All neighborhoods in the overlay plan were given ample opportunity to ask to be excluded. Owen park, Tracy Park, and Buena Vista neighborhoods took advantage of this and have been excluded.

The infill overlay plan is meant to promote the development of new housing, specifically neighborhoods surrounding downtown Tulsa. The plan will reduce the lot area requirements for multi-family homes and promote the development of what people are calling the “missing middle.” This refers to varying housing types, sizes and income levels like duplexes, multiplexes, quad places and small apartment buildings.

