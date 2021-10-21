CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council votes in favor of Riverview neighborhood overlay plan

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTXcp_0cXiAJuT00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council voted in favor of the Neighborhood Infill Overlay plan for the Riverview neighborhood.

Read more about the plan here.

On Wednesday evening the city council meeting room was full of residents in the Riverview area who gave public comment. The residents were divided, with many in favor of the overlay and many against.

All neighborhoods in the overlay plan were given ample opportunity to ask to be excluded. Owen park, Tracy Park, and Buena Vista neighborhoods took advantage of this and have been excluded.

The infill overlay plan is meant to promote the development of new housing, specifically neighborhoods surrounding downtown Tulsa. The plan will reduce the lot area requirements for multi-family homes and promote the development of what people are calling the “missing middle.” This refers to varying housing types, sizes and income levels like duplexes, multiplexes, quad places and small apartment buildings.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mexican officials announced that they plan to open a Mexican consulate in the city. Officials say this is a move in the right direction. Mayor David Holt thinks that it was about time. “We have a fast-growing, tremendous Mexican American population in Oklahoma City,” Hold said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Modus celebrates 10,000th ride, helps Tulsans in need

TULSA, Okla. — A nonprofit dedicating to getting Tulsans to important destinations celebrated a huge milestone. Modus started in 2017, and they give free rides to people in need. They did a gratitude tour to celebrate their 10,000th ride. Modus stopped by their 25 partner nonprofits to thank them for...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
76K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy