The MyKee multi-tool puts 20+ tools in the size of a house key

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – I doubt that you’ll argue that Victorinox makes great pocket knives and multi-tools. And you probably won’t argue with me that their Swisschamp 1.6795.XAVT multi-tool is awesome with its 82 functions. How you would use this Swiss Army tool as part of your EDC due to its sheer size and bulk is beside the point because just look at it. How can you not want one as part of your EDC collection? It has everything including a built-in clock! If you’re tempted, the price is equally awesome at $399.99 on Amazon. Go check it out anyway, as there is no harm in just looking, right?

AMAZON ・ 5 DAYS AGO