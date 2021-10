NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education wants to help struggling schools across the state with funds to kick start their efforts to self-improve. The funds are going to the 50 schools where student grades were impacted the most on two different lists: Schools that had the biggest dip in student mastery performance and schools that had the biggest spike in student unsatisfactory performance — between 2019 & 2021.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO