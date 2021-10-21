CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Frost in the forecast as temps could dip below freezing

By Editorials
Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frost is about to be on the pumpkin. The National Weather Service forecast calls for lows dipping below freezing for the next few days before bouncing back to more mild overnight temperatures. For those wanting to keep their plants going or prolong garden produce, it may...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Snow And More Wind Arrive Quickly

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver hit 81 degrees on Monday ahead of our next storm! That is twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. This is our latest 80 degree day since 2017! The daily record high for October 25th is 84 degrees from 2017, so we weren’t too far off from that record. We will go from near record heat to not even getting out of the 50s in just 48 hours! We are also in for a shot of snow for the mountains and a lot of wind across the state. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for many...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#The Frost
Axios Charlotte

Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte

Keep those cargo shorts out of the attic, cool kids. It’s shaping up to be another warm winter. What’s happening: La Niña’s back for a second straight year, creating a wave of warmer temperatures and drier air in the South, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Why it matters: […] The post Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS DFW

UPDATE: Severe Weather Threat For North Texas Late Tuesday Night, Early Wednesday Morning

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe weather is on tap for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main threats will be from high winds, large hail and possible isolated tornados. Tuesday is still looking dry but warm, windy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight is when the storms are expected to move through the area. We appear to still be on track with timing. Storms are expected to fire along the dryline in western counties around 12am and move through the metroplex around 3am-6am. Damaging winds (over 60 mph)...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Blustery With Passing Showers

Hi Everyone!   Today will feature a blustery afternoon, some passing showers, and some sunshine too. All things considered, we got off pretty lucky yesterday. Storm damage was at a minimum area-wide, no real impactful flooding, and we received the rain we need. But between the big Low that moved through, and is merging with another offshore to form a Nor’easter and a big High out to our West, the wind machine will be fueled and ready to go this afternoon. It is a pressure gradient. Remember back to Middle School science when we were taught that Nature abhors a vacuum? The...
MARYLAND STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

WeatherTalk: Most winter clouds are flat and dull

From now through most of February or into March, the clouds in our sky will be mostly flat. The Latin names of most winter clouds contain the word, stratus, which means "layer." Clouds with names like altostratus, nimbostratus and just plain stratus will layer up to hide the sun more days than not, and often for days at a time. If we grow anxious for light, hopefully the clouds will be stratus translucidus and not stratus opacus.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory For Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana. (Credit: CBS) More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds. (Credit: CBS) Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover. (Credit: CBS) High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures. (Credit: CBS) The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend. (Credit: CBS) Halloween is looking fair and dry for now. A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42. WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58. THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy