Frost in the forecast as temps could dip below freezing

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver hit 81 degrees on Monday ahead of our next storm! That is twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. This is our latest 80 degree day since 2017! The daily record high for October 25th is 84 degrees from 2017, so we weren’t too far off from that record. We will go from near record heat to not even getting out of the 50s in just 48 hours! We are also in for a shot of snow for the mountains and a lot of wind across the state. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for many...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO