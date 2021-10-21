Rams' John Wolford: Off injured list

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
As if a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not enough headache for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head. Fortunately, though, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on his injury and noted that Mahomes has been cleared of the concussion protocol.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 regular season has been a promising one. Cincinnati, less than two years removed from getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, has looked like a contender in the AFC North. Joe Burrow, who starred collegiately at LSU, has very much lived up to...
Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
A lucky Bucs fan ended up with Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during the game against the Bears. What did Tampa give him to give it up?. Tom Brady has thrown a ton of valuable touchdown passes in his career. His second one on Sunday was particularly special. The...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign. The young fan’s sign said...
One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
FRISCO - There is, we will humbly submit, an advantage to having covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last 30-plus years: We speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Case in point: Owner Jerry Jones speaking this...
It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start. Although the defense...
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reminded everyone on Sunday afternoon why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU football star carved up the Baltimore Ravens defense while leading the Bengals to a 41-17 win. Cincinnati is now 5-2 and tied for first...
