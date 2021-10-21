Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Sidelined to begin week

Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. After sitting out Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, Jones was cleared to play in Monday's 34-31 win over the Bills, only to exit that contest in the fourth quarter after churning out three receptions for 59 yards on five targets. Whether Jones experienced a setback with the previous injury isn't totally clear, but regardless, this latest iteration of the hamstring issue doesn't appear to be quite as significant. After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Jones was back on the field in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, which gives him a shot to play even on a short week. Jones' status for the Week 7 contest may ultimately come down to a game-time decision, but thanks to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff time, fantasy managers should at least have alternatives on hand if the wideout sits out for the third time this season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO