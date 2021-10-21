CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Sidelined to begin week

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McNichols (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday' walkthrough practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Josh Reynolds inactive for Titans in Week 6

Josh Reynolds will not be active for the Tennessee Titans' Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Reynolds was a popular late-round target in the early offseason after signing with the Titans and their paper-thin receiver depth chart, but he has already fallen out of favor with the Titans despite the lack of other options in the passing game. With Julio Jones (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (hamstring, illness) back in the lineup, Reynolds will sit out Monday's contest.
NFL
USA Today

Bills at Titans: 3 key matchups in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Bills (4-1) enter the game over a field goal favorite. Regardless of that, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference. With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills and Titans...
NFL
Jeremy Mcnichols
CBS Sports

Titans' Randy Bullock: Ready for Week 7

Bullock (shoulder) was a full-go at practice Thursday, clearing any concern over his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. The 32-year-old picked up a shoulder injury Monday versus the Bills which caused him to miss Wednesday's walkthrough. His full participation Thursday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated odds for Titans-Bills Week 6 showdown

The Tennessee Titans started out the week as home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills for their “Monday Night Football” showdown in Week 6, but the spread hasn’t moved since then. The Titans remain a 5.5-point underdog to the Bills, but the over/under has actually decreased, going from 54.5 to 53.5,...
NFL
WKRN News 2

Titans Week: Focused on MNF, hosting the Buffalo Bills

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (3-2) will face its toughest opponent so far this season, when they host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday Night Football. WELCOME BACK MNF: For the first time since 2017, the Titans will get to host a Monday night game at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee’s last game came against the […]
NFL
#Titans#Bills#Chiefs#American Football
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans inactives, Week Six

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans face off tonight in a rematch from the 2020 regular season...and the 2019 regular season...and also the 2018 regular season. Buffalo won the first two of those three meetings in downright ugly fashion, besting the Titans 13-12 in 2018 and then 14-7 in 2019. Last year’s matchup went in favor of the Titans, as Tennessee laid the wood to our Bills in notching a 42-16 victory.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Chester Rogers: Not available Week 7

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Rogers (groin) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. The Titans have yet to officially release their Friday practice report, but after Rogers' groin injury kept him off the field Wednesday and Thursday, the wideout apparently wasn't able to make enough progress to have a shot at playing this weekend. With Rogers set to miss his first game of the season, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Marcus Johnson are the top candidates to step in as the Titans' No. 3 receiver, though both could end up taking on bigger roles if one of A.J. Brown (illness) or Julio Jones (hamstring) is unable to play.
NFL
AllTitans

Former Kicker in Line to Face Titans in Two Weeks

The Tennessee Titans quickly turned away from Michael Badgley after one forgettable performance. Now, they are likely to find themselves face-to-face with their former kicker in just under two weeks. The Indianapolis Colts added Badgley to their active roster from their practice squad on Tuesday to fill in for Rodrigo...
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Julio Jones: Iffy for Week 7

Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. After sitting out Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, Jones was cleared to play in Monday's 34-31 win over the Bills, only to exit that contest in the fourth quarter after churning out three receptions for 59 yards on five targets. Whether Jones experienced a setback with the previous injury isn't totally clear, but regardless, this latest iteration of the hamstring issue doesn't appear to be quite as significant. After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Jones was back on the field in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, which gives him a shot to play even on a short week. Jones' status for the Week 7 contest may ultimately come down to a game-time decision, but thanks to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff time, fantasy managers should at least have alternatives on hand if the wideout sits out for the third time this season.
NFL
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Chiefs: Week 7 Primer

From one top offense to another, the Tennessee Titans (4-2) play their second game in six days at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3). Have you gotten over that thrilling 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football? If you haven’t, that is understandable, but the Titans themselves had to quickly transition into a week of preparation for a Kansas City team that they have been involved with for some memorable endings the last few seasons.
NFL
KVOE

Chiefs preparing for Titans, Week 7 of NFL season begins Thursday

Week 7 of the NFL season begins Thursday night with Denver playing at Cleveland. The Browns will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield who is out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Case Keenum will make the start Cleveland. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to prepare for Sunday’s showdown with...
NFL
New York Post

Bet on Patriots, Falcons and Titans this week

Early voting began Saturday. Polls suggest the Giants and Jets have a better chance of winning Sunday than Curtis Sliwa does. Remember to vote “YES” on Stitches returning in 2022. Game on? Trading baseballs for pigskins after our Dodgers disaster. We will try to cut our losses by playing four...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL

