Check out the launch trailer for the real-time strategy game, Iron Harvest: Complete Edition, available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. At the dawn of the 20th century, shortly after the end of the Great War, the world is full of secrets and mysteries, of opportunities and challenges. Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War. Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game (RTS) set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of WWI. Iron Harvest Complete Edition contains all previously released enhancements and updates. The Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle add-ons will give gamers a wide range of maps and units to stomp into single and multiplayer combat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO