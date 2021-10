Sales of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y continue to thrive. The pricier Model S and Model X are also doing extremely well. All in all, Tesla remains the EV automaker standard-bearer; it's what rivals continue to benchmark. Of those competitors, the Volkswagen Group could pose the most significant threat. It hopes to become the world's best-selling pure EV automaker by 2025. There's a good chance it will but Tesla's shadow will still loom. Remember, the name of the game is more than just the sheer number of EVs sold but also the necessary infrastructure.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO