CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, TN

Waverly salon reopens in original location after flood

By Valencia Wicker
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUiPc_0cXi95dI00

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been nearly two months since 20 people lost their lives and more than 500 homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged by flood waters in Waverly.

“It was so overwhelming because everywhere you went was like Armageddon,” said Victoria Brooks. “If nothing, more intense.”

Anonymous donor, 1,000 volunteers bring hope to Waverly community one week after catastrophic flooding

Brooks owns Wild Orchid Hair Salon on E. Main Street. Her business was one of many others damaged by raging flood waters back in August.

“When we walked in, every piece of furniture was in its exact place but had been consumed with about 10-12 inches of water. And I could see my floor rippling,” Brooks explained. “We both just lost it.”

The salon owner and team have spent the last eight weeks rebuilding and redesigning the salon, all with the support of those around them.

“I don’t want to be negative, but we didn’t have any help from any government,” Brooks said. “FEMA, SBA, none of that came to our aid. We strictly had the help from the community and our clients.”

Wild Orchid is one of the first businesses to reopen since being damaged by the flood. Brooks calls it “bittersweet”.

Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee saved 17 in deadly Tennessee flood

“Our beloved neighbors next door, we’re trying to talk them into staying, but I don’t think they are going to stay. Every other house on Main Street has been demolished. It’s like a ghost town. It’s almost like the walking dead, in a sense,” said Brooks. “The people that want to rebuild, that have worked so hard to make something of themselves, they can’t do it now. It’s hard.”

Brooks says she and her team plan to give back to the community in hopes of supporting other businesses in the same way they were supported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Traffic in downtown Johnson City to be impacted by road work

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road work will be impacting traffic in the downtown Johnson City area starting Monday. According to a release from the city, Atmos Energy will be working on Tipton Street starting at 8:30 a.m. This will have an impact on traffic on Buffalo and Spring Street as well as West State […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Old Deery Inn in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Old Deery Inn is a staple in the Blountville community. In a region rich with history, this piece of property contains tales of the Civil War, Presidential visits, and even a few spooks along the way. According to Ed Bush, the Chairman of the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association, the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

Visitors enjoy peak leaf season at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before leaves hit the ground, visitors are hitting the mountains to enjoy peak leaf season and the colors of Autumn. “Fall’s just my favorite time of the year,” Church Hill resident Teresa Huffman said. Huffman said she makes the trip up to Bays Mountain every year. “We would come up here […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Scary stories at the old Fort Watauga by the river

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Scary stories will be told at Sycamore Shoals State Park by the old Fort Watauga on the river on Thursday, Oct. 28. The evening full of spooky tales, songs and stories will begin at 7:30 p.m. near the old fort. Attendees will be able to hear stories at the amphitheater with […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy