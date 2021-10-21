CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrv9S_0cXi92z700

(NEXSTAR) – A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to 37 states across the country is being caused by fresh whole onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an update Wednesday.

“Throw away any unlabeled onions at home,” the CDC said in a tweet. “Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc.”

Salmonella outbreak from unknown food source sickens people in 36 states as cases climb

The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last imported Aug. 27, but because of the vegetable’s long shelf life they may still be on shelves.

Investigators are still working to determine if the outbreak is tied to other distributors.

The investigation

Health officials have been trying for months to track down the cause of the persistent outbreak that has left at least 652 people, ranging in age from 1 year to 97 years old, sickened.

Walmart to create 400 jobs with new, high-tech distribution center in Spartanburg Co.

The actual number of people who suffered from salmonella is probably much higher, according to the CDC, since many people recover without reporting the sickness.

The first case involving the strain, Salmonella Oranienburg was recorded on May 31, 2021.

Through interviews with people who were confirmed to have consumed the same strain, investigators said that three quarters reported eating raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onions in the days leading up to the first symptoms.

After learning that some of the people ate at the same restaurants, health officials were able to test food samples and trace any contaminated samples back to the producer.

What to do now

The CDC recommends checking your onions for a label indicating that they were imported by ProSource Inc. from Mexico and throwing them away. Any other fresh onions that are red, white or yellow and don’t have labels should also go in the trash.

Any surfaces that the onions might have touched should be washed with hot soapy water, and any dishes or containers should go through the dishwasher.

If you experience diarrhea, fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting or dehydration you should contact a health care provider.

Most people who get salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps with symptoms starting between 6 hours and 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. While most people recover on their own, children under 5 and adults over 65, along with people who have compromised immune systems, may get severely ill and require hospitalization.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Bacteria#Mexico#Nexstar#Prosource Inc#Spartanburg Co
The Independent

Americans ordered to immediately throw out their onions over 37-state salmonella outbreak

Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
WEKU

CDC says toss onions if you don't know where they came from to avoid salmonella

Check your onions now: A salmonella outbreak impacting 37 states and sickening over 600 people in the U.S. is being linked to certain imported onions. A warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fresh whole red, white and yellow onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, were distributed to grocery stores and restaurants across the U.S. by ProSource Inc. They should be discarded.
FOOD SAFETY
wsvaonline.com

Virginia hit by Salmonella outbreak

Virginia is one of the hardest hit states as the CDC issues a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. 652 people have been reported sick from 37 states, and 129 people have been hospitalized. Here in Virginia, 59-people have become ill, the 4th most of any affected state.
VIRGINIA STATE
Thrillist

Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.
FOOD SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Restaurant-Related Salmonella Outbreak Keeps Getting Worse and Spreading to More States

The salmonella outbreak believed to be spreading via restaurants is growing in scope, but authorities still can't pinpoint its exact origin. As many as 419 people in 35 states have now been infected since June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it looks like the spread is nowhere near over as the number of patients grew by 140 since September 23, and new cases have appeared in six additional states. As many as 66 of those infected were hospitalized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Walmart recalls room spray for "rare and dangerous" bacteria linked to 2 deaths

Walmart is recalling room spray sold nationwide due to the possible presence of what federal regulators called a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that is linked to two deaths, including a child. The retailer sold about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded-Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in...
FOOD SAFETY
cbslocal.com

23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials are warning residents of a national salmonella outbreak believed to be linked to onions grown in Mexico. The Minnesota Department of Health says 23 Minnesotans are among the 652 nationwide who have gotten sick from the outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg. None of the sick Minnesotans have died, although four were hospitalized between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18.
MINNESOTA STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Here's why you might need to throw out your onions

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 652 people in 37 states, including 37 people in Illinois and nine in Michigan, have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to imported onions. At least 129 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak, although the CDC has reported no deaths.
FOOD SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

2K+
Followers
712
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy