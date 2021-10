There have probably been ten different points in this season where news broke, and it just felt like it wasn’t meant to be for the Braves in 2021. However, somehow they’ve found themselves up two games to one in the NLCS. Obviously, we know they are without Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuña, and Mike Soroka, who are all done for the season. Soler is also likely to miss the entire NLCS with COVID. The earliest he can possibly return is Game 6, and now, the Braves are without Huascar Ynoa, adding to a long list of misfortune.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO