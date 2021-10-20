Kevin Huerter’s contract is just another example of a sweet deal for the Hawks

It’s officially game week for the Atlanta Hawks, who are set to tip off the much anticipated 2021-2022 season Thursday night at home against the Mavericks. While a few positive additions were made to the roster this offseason, for the most part, this is going to be the same Hawks team that reached the conference finals last season and fell in six games to the eventual champs. Needless to say, Hawks fans and players will expect to see a similar level of success this year, as first and second round exits are no longer the ceiling in Atlanta. With that being said, how will Nate McMillan handle this incredibly deep roster, which projects to carry up to 14 solid NBA players when all are healthy? While the actual positions these players play while on the court are fluid, for the sake of this exercise, I’ll be using standard NBA positions to define the Hawks 2021-2022 rotation.

6 DAYS AGO