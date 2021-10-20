Kevin Huerter’s contract is just another example of a sweet deal for the Hawks
By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
6 days ago
About an hour before Monday’s deadline, Kevin Huerter‘s four-year contract extension worth $65 million became official, which locks him up through the 2025-2026 season. He is now the fourth Hawks player to receive an extension this offseason — Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela had already inked contract extensions with...
OCTOBER 12: Nearly two-and-a-half months after the two sides reached an agreement, the Hawks have officially signed Watson to his Exhibit 10 contract, the club announced today in a press release. JULY 30: The Hawks have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with undrafted Dayton shooting guard Ibi Watson, a...
The Atlanta Hawks were the cinderella team of the last NBA playoffs, going from 5th seed afterthought to just two wins away from making the NBA Finals. But even as the clock struck midnight on their magical run, their young players have still been rewarded with glass slippers in the form of multi-million dollar contracts It started with their two brightest stars in Trae Young and John Collins, who signed massive nine-figure deals early on in the offseason.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching: “You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that’s a situation Kevin and the organization are working out.”
The Atlanta Hawks doled out a lot of money over the summer, mostly to secure the future of this roster. Trae Young was extended on a deal worth as much as $207 over five years. Next, they re-signed John Collins to a deal worth up to $125 million over the same span. Not to be left out, Clint Capela was rewarded with a two-year, $46 million extension.
Congratulations to Clifton Park's Kevin Huerter. Aside from being (from what I hear anyway) a really good kid, he also happens to be a hard-working, supremely skilled, rising NBA star with the Atlanta Hawks. Oh, and he's now FILTHY rich! The 2016 Shen grad just signed a 4-year extension to stay with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.
Malcolm Brogdon isn’t the only former UVA basketball star getting richer. De’Andre Hunter, who is entering his third season with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, has received a contract extension believed to be worth $65 million. The Hawks exercised the fourth-year contract options of both Hunter and Cam Reddish, along with Onyeka Okongwu.
A payday well deserved for Kevin Huerter in Atlanta. The former Shenendehowa and Maryland standout is getting a 4 year $65 million Rookie contract extension to remain with the Hawks. They don’t just hand out those kinds of lucrative deals, you have to earn them. Huerter has proven in 4 years the kinds of impact he can have on the Hawks, a roster that now puts them among the best teams in the East. Whether it’s coming off the bench or as a starter, Huerter’s role is invaluable and Atlanta recognized that by giving Kevin a big contract for big dollars.
It’s officially game week for the Atlanta Hawks, who are set to tip off the much anticipated 2021-2022 season Thursday night at home against the Mavericks. While a few positive additions were made to the roster this offseason, for the most part, this is going to be the same Hawks team that reached the conference finals last season and fell in six games to the eventual champs. Needless to say, Hawks fans and players will expect to see a similar level of success this year, as first and second round exits are no longer the ceiling in Atlanta. With that being said, how will Nate McMillan handle this incredibly deep roster, which projects to carry up to 14 solid NBA players when all are healthy? While the actual positions these players play while on the court are fluid, for the sake of this exercise, I’ll be using standard NBA positions to define the Hawks 2021-2022 rotation.
The NBA season kicked off Tuesday night as the Bucks and Warriors came out victorious over the Nets and Lakers, respectively. The Hawks open their much anticipated 2021-22 season Thursday night in State Farm Arena against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. The Hawks surprised the NBA world by making it within two games of the Finals last year, falling to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals; now, the excitement is palpable around Atlanta.
