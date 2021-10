There is nothing that can prepare you for the moment when a doctor says to you, “Your results came back and you do have cancer.”. Many of us probably have thought what if this is cancer or that is cancer, but we truly don’t think that it is and we truly don’t think we are going to be the one who gets cancer. This was me until this August. That is when my safe little world was turned upside down.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO