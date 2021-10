TOLEDO, Ohio — Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died Monday from COVID-19 complications. He was 84 years old. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

