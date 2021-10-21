CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will I have to pay my wife alimony even though she can work?

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Q. My wife just said she is leaving me. She has been home with our kids who are 15 and 13 and she says doesn’t want to work, but instead expects me to pay her alimony. There’s no reason she can’t work and I don’t make a fortune, but we were...

Comments / 38

AL User
5d ago

Guy, she raised the kids while you went to work, yes you are going to have to pay her. See those independent women your mamma didn't like because they weren't controllable, yeah those chicks are about to retire because they worked while raising their kids.

1BlimeyLimey
5d ago

If you screwed around on her, I hope the judge gives her the maximum alimony!! That said it depends, is she still able to live in the manner to which she had become accustomed, on her income? If not………tough $***!l

pope luke
5d ago

not if you get some cinder block some good chains and a 12 gauge should be able to solve your little problem there 🤣 😂

