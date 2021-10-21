Will I have to pay my wife alimony even though she can work?

My wife and I have been together for 8 years. For the first five years, we struggled with conception. Both of us feared we were not able to have our own child and scheduled routine doctor visits which were always proven fine. I honestly felt I had the issue and blamed myself for us not having a child yet. Recently my wife had an emergency at work and had to go in early. I decided to cut my hair since I was off and needed the alcohol. I was out so knowing that she keeps a stash of wipes for her makeup I went into her vanity. I came across a folded prescription for Drospirenone. Curious as to why this one prescription was hidden seeing as we were openly on this journey together; I googled and found out she was taking birth control. I was pissed off. I immediately called and questioned her about it. She tried to explain how she just wasn't ready to be a parent but couldn't tell me because I wanted it. The most devasting part is that her doctor prescribed these pills, and because it was her body and medical info, they couldn't tell me. Yet still took my money. We've been separated for 4 months now and I'm even thinking about divorce. I don't trust her. How do I forgive her for this? -TJ90.

20 DAYS AGO