CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword in Mediterranean Sea

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjYLx_0cXi6zMK00

JERUSALEM — An Israeli diver discovered a sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that dates to the Crusades.

Shlomi Katzin found a 4-pound, nearly 4-foot long sword off the Carmel coast of Israel on Oct. 9, and archaeologists determined that it was 900 years old and originated from the Third Crusade, The New York Times reported.

“Oh yes, (Katzin) was surprised and happy,” Jacob Sharvit, the director of the marine archaeology unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority, told the newspaper.

According to the organization. Katzin was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and the sword, according to The Associated Press.

“It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the Israel Antiquities Authority’s robbery prevention unit, told the AP. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.”

Katzin was more than happy to donate the sword to the Israel Antiquities Authority, but he had one request: He wanted a photograph of him holding the shell-encrusted weapon, the Times reported.

The sword was found 656 feet from the shore at a depth of 13 feet, Sharvit told CNN. The size and shape of the weapon suggest it belonged to a crusader, and Sharvit said it was found several miles from Atlit Castle, a crusader fortress, the network reported.

The sword’s blade, believed to be made of iron, measures around 40 inches and the hilt was 14 inches across, NBC News reported.

The items Katzin found were in the same 1,000-square-foot site, the Times reported. Officials with the Israel Antiquities Authority said it had been aware of the location since June after a storm shifted the sand, the newspaper reported.

“It’s normal to find swords in bad condition, but this one was found under the water -- and under the water, it was preserved in very good condition,” Sharvit told the Times. “It’s the first time that we found a beautiful sword like this.”

During the Second Crusade, Muslim armies defeated Western crusaders at Damascus, Jonathan Phillips, a professor of the history of the Crusades at Royal Holloway, University of London, told the newspaper.

In the Third Crusade, King Richard I of England (also known as Richard the Lionheart), King Philip Augustus of France and the Holy Roman Emperor, Frederick I, returned to the Middle East in an attempt to retake Jerusalem.

Phillips said it made sense that the sword was found in the water, since many battles were fought on the beaches, the Times reported.

“It could have been from a knight who fell in the sea or lost it in a fight at sea,” Phillips told the newspaper.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusaders Sword off Haifa Beach

Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin discovered ancient artifacts on the sea bed when he was scuba diving off the Carmel coast last Saturday. He saw an ancient stone and metal anchors, pottery fragments, and a majestic sword with a 3-foot long blade and a foot long hilt. The treasures had apparently been uncovered by the waves and undercurrents that shifted the sand at the bottom of the sea.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Sea#Israeli#The New York Times#Nbc News#Nbcnews#The Associated Press#Ap#Knights#Cnn
IBTimes

Israel Holds Largest-ever Air Force Drill With UAE Visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills. Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, told reporters the drills "don't focus on Iran", but army officials have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
DoYouRemember?

Diver Pulls 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword From Ocean Floor

A diver has pulled a 900-year-old Crusader sword from the ocean floor. Shlomi Katzin is the diver behind the mask who pulled the sword out from the seafloor that dated back to the Crusader period and turned it over to the Israel Antiques Authority and was then awarded a certificate of good citizenship.
ARCHAEOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Middle East
NBC News

Rock or relic? Diver finds 900-year-old sword thought to belong to Crusader knight

An Israeli scuba diver has discovered an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean Coast that experts believe dates back to the time of the Crusaders. Shlomi Katzin was recently on a weekend scuba dive off Israel's Carmel coast, south of Haifa, when he came across a trove of artifacts nestled on the seabed, including stone and metal anchors, pottery fragments and the sword, according to Israel Antiquities Authority. The weapon is thought to be some 900 years old.
SCIENCE
AFP

Archaeologists in Iraq find ancient wine press, carvings

Archaeologists in Iraq revealed Sunday their discovery of a large-scale wine factory from the rule of the Assyrian kings 2,700 years ago, along with stunning monumental rock-carved royal reliefs. "There are other places with rock reliefs in Iraq, especially in Kurdistan, but none are so huge and monumental as this one," said Italian archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi.
RELIGION
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
fox10phoenix.com

Massive sunfish rescued from fishnet off Spanish coast

CUETA, Spain - A sunfish weighing more than 2,200 pounds and measuring 9 feet 5 inches long was released back into the ocean after it became trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Ceuta, Spain, on October 4, scientists said. Footage posted by the University of Seville shows...
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas

The San Pedro River winds from rainforests in Guatemala through the Yucatan Peninsula in eastern Mexico. There, this peaceful river widens into a series of slow-flowing lakes. Along a remote 50-mile (80-kilometer) stretch, thousands of red mangroves – trees commonly found along tropical coastlines – line the river’s banks and gentle waterfalls. Unlike mangroves elsewhere, these trees grow in freshwater. This means that many other species can grow with them: orchids, bromeliads and other air and land plants that cannot tolerate the saline conditions where red mangroves are normally found. It’s a magical garden, and also a scientific puzzle: How...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
70K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy