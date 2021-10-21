CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Claims She’s Handed Over Every Paycheck She’s Ever Made To Tom Girardi During Their Marriage

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mcLn_0cXi602c00

As we head into another episode of the highly-anticipated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, we’re gearing up for Erika Jayne to really get into her pretty mess of a life.  Her shady divorce from Tom Girardi that came about when a mountain of embezzlement accusations dropped against his law firm doesn’t seem like a total coincidence. EJ’s also being sued for money Tom put right in her bank account , but still trying to portray herself as the victim. And doing so while threatening Sutton Stracke and anyone else that questions her endless (alleged) lies . But when Andy Cohen’s asking the questions, Erika cannot just scream and run away . She has to sit there and tell the truth (or the lies she’s rehearsed with her lawyers for months *allegedly*)

Bravo has been teasing a particular moment from the RHOBH reunion where Andy calls out Erika for the massive paycheck she gets from the show. And in a clip, posted by E! News, Erika makes some shocking revelations of what her finances were like when she was with Tom .

Andy doubles down on the question of why Erika waited so long to leave Tom, if his failing health, cheating rumors, and other alleged horrible behaviors had been going on for years. Erika snarkily asked where she’d be going if she left. “Where weren’t you going? You’re on a hit TV show, you have a career,” Andy says. Erika chimed back that she was not in control of her finances. “I walk out with two credit cards, they get cut. Am I gonna call you? Who am I gonna go call,” Erika asked. Sounds like a page straight from her book of victimhood , but I believe it. That must be what happens when marrying for money goes horribly wrong.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Responds To Real Housewives Fans Who Want To Erika Jayne Fired

Then, the moment happens where Andy brings up her paycheck, which is allegedly in the $600k realm. “It ain’t bad,” he added. Then, Erika dropped a real bomb — admitting she gave every paycheck she made to her husband. “I’ve handed every paycheck I’ve ever made over,” Erika said. OK, so Rule #1 ladies — don’t let ANY man be in 100% control of your finances. Like, leave a little something for yourself.

Erika used the excuse that she had no money to justify staying with Tom for two decades, only to leave him when shit really hit the fan. “I’ll say this, I was 27 when I went in. He was 60,” Erika said. “The power balance was way out of whack. I trusted this man.” Apparently, no one should trust Tom if the allegations he’s facing are true, especially not in the financial department. While I have a hard time having sympathy for Erika in all of this, it sounds like she dug herself into a hole that just got deeper as time went on.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Admits To Finally Reading Los Angeles Times Article About Erika Jayne’s Financial Problems

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ERIKA HANDING OVER HER PAYCHECKS TO TOM? DO YOU BELIEVE SHE STAYED WITH HIM BECAUSE SHE HAD NO WAY OUT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Erika Jayne Claims She’s Handed Over Every Paycheck She’s Ever Made To Tom Girardi During Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

How Much Money Did Sutton Stracke Get In Her Divorce Settlement?

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke may hail from a small town (as disgraced housewife Erika Girardi all too eagerly pointed out during a nasty "Housewives" squabble), but make no mistake about it: Her pockets are large! Never forget those $2,000 fuzzy slippers she casually strolled around in during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. Alas, we digress...
RELATIONSHIPS
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money

All the Real Housewives comments about Erika Jayne’s legal situation really indicate how intertwined the 1% really are.  These gals are separated by location and their Real Housewives spin offs, but they’ve met each other socially, or had business dealings.  And since news broke about Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement, and Erika’s own $25 million dollar lawsuit, […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Fires Back At Cheating Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin

RHOBH fans want Lisa Rinna to mention it all. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Rinna and her co-star Dorit Kemsley have been dubbed as “bullies” and “Karens” for their views on race at the reunion. Part one of the explosive four-part reunion premiered on Wednesday night. A preview of the first episode leaked online, which went viral on social media.
TV SHOWS
Ok Magazine

Famed Attorney Gloria Allred Admits She's 'Shocked' By Tom Girardi's Alleged Embezzlement Scheme: 'I Feel Sorry For Tom, But I Feel Sorrier For His Clients'

Famed attorney Gloria Allred opened up about her thoughts on embattled former lawyer Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement scheme and legal woes. "I’m shocked," Allred said on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast of the once-respected man. "I have known Tom Girardi for many decades. He was a leading plaintiff’s lawyer."
LAW
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dark this season, and Kathy Hilton has been the light-hearted comedic touch that we needed. During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy played a martini “bottoms up” prank on her RHOBH co-stars. She lugged her beloved box fan with her on the trip. In the middle of […] The post Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
nickiswift.com

How Much Does Erika Girardi Make On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

The finances of Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, have been very much in the headlines as her divorce and the legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, continue to roll on. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's money situation has been all over the gossip columns ever since Tom's legal issues and embezzlement allegations first came to light, and things have only gotten worse for the reality star as all the drama continued to unfold in front of the "RHOBH" cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Reveals If She Was Unfaithful To Tom As She Details His Alleged Infidelities

Part 2 of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion also revealed if Erika Jayne thinks her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is guilty of ripping off his clients. Erika Jayne was forced to answer a lot of questions about her marriage to Tom Girardi during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Oct. 20. And it all started when Andy Cohen asked the “Pretty Mess” singer why she didn’t leave her husband as soon as she learned he was cheating on her, which is some Erika claimed earlier this season.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Ai#Bravo#Rhobh
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kim Richards Unveils New Look at Niece Portia’s Bat Mitzvah: Photo

Aunt’s night out! When Kim Richards attended her niece’s bat mitzvah this past weekend, she didn’t skimp on the glam. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, was spotted at the Saturday, October 2, event celebrating her sister Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Portia. In a photo shared by party guest Guilmer Alexander Mancia on Sunday, October 3, the Escape to Witch Mountain star was all smiles in a slinky black dress with silver accents.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit

We know that cast shakeups are inevitable in the world of The Real Housewives, but there’s never been a shakeup quite like the one that happened on The Real Housewives of New York City. After season 4, they got rid of half of the cast, and it’s truly one for the books. Jill Zarin, Alex […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
enstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Real Enemy Is Not One of The Housewives, But THIS Person?

Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BET

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Left ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Cynthia Bailey announced last month she is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now she is revealing more details on why she left the iconic series -- she wanted to protect her marriage. Bailey told Page Six, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of...
ATLANTA, GA
International Business Times

Tori Spelling Seething Outside Lawyer's Office Amid Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling recently fueled rumors that she and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, may be getting a divorce. On Monday, Spelling, 48, was photographed looking livid while talking to someone on her cellphone outside a lawyer's office in Los Angeles. She also carried a notepad that seemingly pointed to an impending divorce as it showed that a discussion about "custody," "support" and "assets" was in her schedule for the day, Page Six reported.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Dating Again 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split: She’s Been Out With A ‘Handful’ Of Men — Report

With some help from her friends, the ‘RHOBH’ star has gone on ‘a handful of dates’ with potential new suitors in Los Angeles, a new report states. It’s been nearly one year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, and a new report states that she’s exploring love all over again. TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that sources say the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “started dating a month ago.” In fact, Erika has “already been on a handful of dates with different men” in the Los Angeles area, the report states.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
849
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy