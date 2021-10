In past years, Ohio State students navigated the flu from late fall to early spring, but this year brings the threat of COVID-19 as well. However, because of COVID-19 prevention practices, Dr. Hiten Patel, a family medicine physician at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said preventing the flu may be easier than in previous years. Students can stay healthy from viruses, either the flu or COVID-19, by understanding and recognizing signs of infection and practicing good hygiene.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO