So just once in the last 30 games the Bengals have had their starting cornerbacks on the field and when Trae Waynes grabbed his hamstring on the last snap of the 30th game last Sunday, it looks like it's going to be quite a few more games and the Opening Day tandem of Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple are the guys for the foreseeable future.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO