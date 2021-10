If you think Covid passports are illiberal, try living in Australia’s Northern Territory, where those choosing not to be double-jabbed face £2,700 fines. Against this backdrop, it is scarcely surprising that known vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic finds himself threatened with being banned from the country altogether, even as he chases his 10th Australian Open triumph and a record 21st men’s major title. “I have a message for everybody who wishes to visit Australia,” said Alex Hawke, the country’s immigration minister. “He’ll need to be double-vaccinated.”

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO