If you have a tiny bathroom, try these TikTok organization hacks

By Cassie Sheets
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanTok is always finding new ways to help us...

Food & Wine

TikTok Fell in Love with This Tiny Crab Spoon Holder—and So Will You

All hail the king of your kitchen utensils, Red the Crab. After going viral on TikTok in mid-September, this Ototo spoon rest has become somewhat of an Internet celebrity. One commenter on the video even jokingly referred to Red as the "soup guardian," and he sort of is: Red the Crab, first of his name, Soup Guardian, Utensil Holder, and Steam Releaser.
Elite Daily

These TikTok Dollar Store Halloween Decor Hacks Include Budget Skeleton Sconces

Scrolling through Instagram and TikTok this time of year, you’re bound to see an increase in adorably decorated homes for Halloween as Oct. 31 approaches. You want to get into the spirit of things as well, but let’s face it, buying a bunch of spooky decor can be expensive AF. If you’re on a budget, you can still achieved the haunted home vibes you crave with all the best TikTok dollar store decor hacks for Halloween.
Essence

This New TikTok Hack Includes Unusual Ingredient For #LubePrimer Challenge

Skin experts and dermatologists are not a fan of this trend. Yes, you heard that right. The latest viral trend on TikTok, which currently has close to seven million views has all makeup enthusiasts ready to get their hands slippery. Popular makeup artist (MUA) TikToker Lukáš Kohutek appears to be...
purewow.com

The 8 Best Kitchen Organizing Hacks We Learned From TikTok

The kitchen is the nexus of your home. But if you’re anything like us, it’s also the place where all your loose cords, broken kids’ toys and unpaid bills end up. Never fear, because we’ve rounded up some of the best organizational TikToks for keeping a tidy space. Below, eight hacks for space-saving, decluttering and streamlining everything in your kitchen.
thespruce.com

7 TikTok Hacks That Design Experts Hate

Whether you only log onto TikTok here and there or can barely pull yourself away from the addictive video sharing app, you've likely come across more than a few home decor related clips posted by users from all across the globe. However, it turns out that many of the DIY hacks that have garnered intrigue on the app aren't as universally beloved by pro designers. We spoke with experts who shared their true opinions about seven design hacks made famous by TikTok.
ourcommunitynow.com

TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol

The hack "makes it a little too easy to drink." Oh, TikTok ... you always have the craziest (and stupidest) trends. The latest? Add a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and it'll remove the taste of alcohol!. TikTok user...
Refinery29

Can This TikTok Ice Hack Help You Fall Asleep In 15 Minutes?

Fellow insomniacs: the answer to our sleep deprivation has been sitting in the freezer all along. At least that's what TikTokers like @heyfrankiesimmons, @empathary and @borcikjewelry are saying. Apparently, placing a simple ice pack on your chest might lull you to sleep in just 15 minutes. Insomnia has ruled my...
TODAY.com

This storage cart took my bathroom from messy to organized

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When my...
purewow.com

Need Some Last-Minute Halloween Decor? Try This Super Easy TikTok Hack

We don’t know about you, but we’re getting sick and tired of seeing the same skeletons and inflatable ghosts adorn our lawn each year. Plus, after seeing the vintage Halloween decor trend, we’re feeling especially spooky this season. So if you’re with us, we have a super easy TikTok hack that will be sure to add some frightful fun ﻿to your neighborhood. To truly appreciate this ghastly window display, you've got to see it in action:
countynewsonline.org

Know! About the TikTok Bathroom Challenge

The latest TikTok trend sweeping the nation and wreaking havoc in schools is called the “Bathroom Challenge.” It’s where middle and high school students record themselves stealing and vandalizing school property, then post their videos on social media. It’s called the Bathroom Challenge because of what many students refer to as “devious licks” takes place in school bathrooms. As part of this challenge, soap dispensers and sinks are being ripped from the walls, mirrors and ﬂoor tiles are being smashed, and toilets are being overﬁlled with rolls of paper towels or pulled out of place completely.
purewow.com

Try This TikTok Eyeliner Tip If You Have Monolid, Hooded or Almond Eyes

All throughout high school and college, I wore heavy eyeliner. Think: Avril Lavigne meets Amy Winehouse. A thick, jet-black line straight across my lids that I’d smudge out with my index finger to maximize my monolid eyes. It was so distinct that one semester, my teacher simply referred to me as “eyeliner girl” (a tidbit that my best friend still brings up from time to time). In retrospect, I realized that I wasn’t really wearing eyeliner so much as it was wearing me.
foxsanantonio.com

'Tiny Mom' and her 21-pound twins are a TikTok viral sensation

A TikTok sensation – Alexis LaRue along with her twin daughters known as the “tiny mom” with two adorable and not-so-tiny babies. Twenty-two-year-old Minnesota mom Alexis LaRue and her baby girls have become the talk of TikTok. She posted a viral video September 27, holding her adorable 7-month-old twins Camila...
Refinery29

TikTok’s 10-Second Eyeliner Hack Is So Easy, You’ll Never Struggle Again

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have TikTok or not, chances are you've come across at least one smart makeup hack dreamed up by the app's beauty enthusiasts. There's lipstick blush (questionable), brow mapping (surprisingly effective) and homemade BB cream (so good, it'll replace your foundation). But it's impossible to avoid the hundreds of eyeliner tricks that flood the feed daily.
purewow.com

We Tried the Top Belt Hacks on TikTok. Here's What Worked (& What Definitely Didn't)

TikTok has introduced us to many a wild and wonderful thing, like pasta chips, the best way to secure your towel post-shower and how to do your makeup like Kang Sae-byeok from Squid Game. The app’s fashion hacks, in particular, run the gamut from getting double the use out of your cardigans to transforming your bikini bottoms into a chic bikini top. But we’ve recently been particularly fascinated by all the surprisingly chic ways you can style a regular ‘ole leather belt, from eliminating the need to poke new belt holes to using one to fake a cropped sweater. Here are four of the most popular belt hacks on the app, with our take on whether or not they’re worth repeating.
Indy100

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after perfectly following customer’s instructions

An Amazon delivery driver has gone viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly.TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush.Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please hide packages from husband”.The driver initially popped the package down beside the door before spotting the doormat.After reading the silly instruction, she picked it up and looked around for a good hiding spot before wedging it behind a hedge. @pinkieberg My Amazon driver understood the assignment 🤣🤣 best driver ever...
