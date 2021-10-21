High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast A VERY LARGE SWELL TRAIN WILL BRING COASTAL HAZARDS TO WEST TO NORTHWEST FACING BEACHES Significantly stronger swells are impacting the waters this morning. Swell of 16 to 24 feet at 16 to 18 seconds has been impacting the coast. These hazards include large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (higher at favored break points), increased risk of strong longshore and rip currents, increased risk of coastal erosion and minor coastal flooding, and enhanced coastal run up concerns due to the summer beach profiles in place. Wave energy has the potential to move onto the beach and overtake individuals, potentially injuring them, or pulling them into the cold ocean. Each year, people die at the coast due to these or similar ocean conditions. A high surf warning for the entire coast has been issued for this threat and remains in effect until 11AM Tuesday, with the highest risks once again at west to northwest facing beaches. While waves are expected to gradually fall below critically hazardous criteria by late morning, be sure to continue to be cautious during the remainder of the day as swells take time to lose their intensity. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, greatly increased coastal run up, strong rip currents and longshore currents, and increased risk of minor coastal flooding in low lying areas. * WHERE...Entire Pacific Coast from Sonoma to Monterey county. Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches, including but not limited to: Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Manresa State Beach, and Marina State Beach. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

