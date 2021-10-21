CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 21:30:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-21 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Large breaking waves are possible over the Ventura Harbor entrance.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Ai#Surf#Tutuila#Extreme Weather#Aunuu High Surf Advisory#Fautuaga
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 20 feet. Strong rip currents everywhere. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There will be a risk of sneaker waves and unusually large wave runup on area beaches. Large breaking waves in the Morro Bay Harbor entrance could result in closure of the entrance. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the High Surf Warning will end late Monday evening, very large, Advisory level surf is expected to persist through Tuesday night.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves from 24 to 28 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 25 feet possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Large breaking waves are possible over the Ventura Harbor entrance.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 8 feet. Sets to 10 feet this morning in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Through 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High rip current risk expected, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and cause drowning. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast A VERY LARGE SWELL TRAIN WILL BRING COASTAL HAZARDS TO WEST TO NORTHWEST FACING BEACHES Significantly stronger swells are impacting the waters this morning. Swell of 16 to 24 feet at 16 to 18 seconds has been impacting the coast. These hazards include large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (higher at favored break points), increased risk of strong longshore and rip currents, increased risk of coastal erosion and minor coastal flooding, and enhanced coastal run up concerns due to the summer beach profiles in place. Wave energy has the potential to move onto the beach and overtake individuals, potentially injuring them, or pulling them into the cold ocean. Each year, people die at the coast due to these or similar ocean conditions. A high surf warning for the entire coast has been issued for this threat and remains in effect until 11AM Tuesday, with the highest risks once again at west to northwest facing beaches. While waves are expected to gradually fall below critically hazardous criteria by late morning, be sure to continue to be cautious during the remainder of the day as swells take time to lose their intensity. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, greatly increased coastal run up, strong rip currents and longshore currents, and increased risk of minor coastal flooding in low lying areas. * WHERE...Entire Pacific Coast from Sonoma to Monterey county. Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches, including but not limited to: Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Manresa State Beach, and Marina State Beach. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 20 feet. Strong rip currents everywhere. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There will be a risk of sneaker waves and unusually large wave runup on area beaches. Large breaking waves in the Morro Bay Harbor entrance could result in closure of the entrance. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the High Surf Warning will end late Monday evening, very large, Advisory level surf is expected to persist through Tuesday night.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 8 feet. Sets to 10 feet this morning in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Through 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High rip current risk expected, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and cause drowning. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Red flags are flying in Gulf County north- cape facing and state park beaches.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Dutchess County in east central New York Southeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Torrington, Poughkeepsie, New Milford, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Ellenville, Pawling, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, Hurley, Wappingers Falls, Amenia, Kent, Highland and Fishkill. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Schenectady County in east central New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Duanesburg, Delanson, Princetown, Esperance, Duane, Mariaville, Mariaville Lake, Duane Mansion, Duane Lake, Quaker Street, Braman Corners, Scotch Church, Kelleys, Rynex Corners, Eaton Corners, Burtonsville, Gifford and Esperance Station. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy