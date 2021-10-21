CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s take on future space travel is a wild sci-fi ride

By Trevor Mogg
Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough huge amounts of time and money have been invested in sending humans to space, we’ve so far only gone as far as the moon. In recent years, there’s been much talk about sending humans to Mars, a far more ambitious mission considering the distance from Earth and the red planet’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The head of NASA thinks we’re not alone in the universe

NASA administrator Bill Nelson says it’s likely we’re not alone in the universe. “Are there other planet Earths out there?” Nelson asked during a livestream with the University of Virginia Center for Politics last week. “I certainly think so because the universe is so big.”. “Who am I to say...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
durangodowntown.com

Don’t Miss: Hunter’s, Blood Moon and Orionid Meteor Shower

The Next Full Moon is the Hunter’s Moon; the Travel, Dying Grass, Sanguine, or Blood Moon; Shared Purnima; Pavarana; the full Moon of the Thadingyut Festival of Lights, the Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival, and the Boun Suang Huea or the Boat Racing Festival; and the Lucy Moon. The next...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Mars Rover#Enceladus
Ars Technica

Firefly completes design of Moon mission, aiming for 2023 launch

Although Firefly Aerospace is only a few weeks removed from its first-ever launch attempt, the Texas-based space company is already making good progress toward its first mission to land on the Moon. Firefly said Monday that it has completed the "critical design review" phase of its program to develop a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Knowridge Science Report

This gas giant planet is moving closer to its star

A newly discovered gas giant planet with an elliptical, comet-like orbit is closing in on its host star, according to new research by a Penn State graduate student and a team of collaborators. The researchers believe the planet, discovered using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey (TESS), will eventually...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

These are the biggest asteroids and the threats they pose to Earth

NASA scientists have identified more than one million asteroids to date. The rocky remnants are leftover the early formation of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago. What are the top five biggest asteroids and do they pose a threat to Earth?. Most of the 1,113,527 asteroids orbit the sun...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialize the cosmos heats up. "Orbital Reef," described in a press statement as a mixed-use business park in space that will support microgravity research and manufacturing, is a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and has the support of Boeing and Arizona State University. "For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Blue Origin executive Brent Sherwood. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
Inverse

Astronomers catch a preview of the Sun's grisly demise

Scientists have long known the fate of our Solar System — and likely the fate of Earth itself. In a few billion years, the Sun will run out of fusion fuel and expand to a “red giant” phase, likely swallowing everything in the solar system up to the orbit of Mars. But, some of the planets past that point could survive, like Jupiter and Saturn. Now, scientists have used the Keck Observatory to see a system that looks like what ours will after the Sun’s red giant phase for the very first time.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

NASA Needs to Invest in Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Stay Ahead in Future Space Exploration: Experts

According to experts at NASA, investing more in nuclear-powered spacecraft can help the US stay ahead of the competition with nations like China. At a recent government hearing, experts from US space agency NASA and the aerospace industry deliberated where the country stood when stacked against other nations developing new nuclear propulsion technology. They suggested the US needs to move quickly if it wants to keep up, Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch NASA’s trailer for SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch on Saturday

Just a few days before SpaceX launches four more astronauts to space, NASA has released a trailer highlighting the mission. You can watch it below:. The Crew-3 astronauts heading to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, October 31, are NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with Matthias Maurer from the European Space Agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy