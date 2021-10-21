CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Brad Marchand Provides Tying Tally As Bruins Knot It Up Vs. Flyers

By Sean T. McGuire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bruins scored a pair of goals late in the second period and it was none other than forward Brad Marchand who tied the game for Boston against the Philadelphia...

