CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Tensest Vote Yet! Who Went Home on Survivor 41 Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the days move forward on Survivor 41, it’s clear that numbers make all the difference. Some tribes are contemplating throwing challenges, figuring they have numbers to spare. Others are fighting tooth-and-nail to just survive another day. And it all comes to a head in an intense day of heated words...

parade.com

Comments / 1

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Who left Dancing with the Stars on Monday night?

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated in the third episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Britney Spears’ biggest hits.Chiu and Pashkov were placed in the bottom two alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.Last week, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes. American professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough was absent from Monday’s (4...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shantel
Person
Jeff Probst
Person
Danny Mccray
The Independent

Survivor season 41: Who is host Jeff Probst?

Survivor is back on our screens this month, with long-time host Jeff Probst fronting the series for its upcoming 41st season. Probst has hosted Survivor since its inception in 2000 and has been a constant on the show since. He got his start in television on the FX network, hosting...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
reality blurred

Survivor 41’s ‘insane’ new advantage and paranoia-filled vote

Survivor 41 episode five came down to a fascinating vote, but wasn’t as strong an episode as last week’s. This was like a mix of the previous two episodes: half the episode dragged into boredom by advantages—including an “insane” new advantage whose rules I’ve transcribed below—and the other half a fascinating exploration of dynamics in an alliance that was suddenly tested.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol#Went Home
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 4: Who is in the most danger?

Episode 4 is set to air on CBS tomorrow — are you ready for what is (hopefully) going to be another hour of drama? We’re hoping for a big focus on interesting strategic moves, and maybe a little bit less of finding various idols/advantages that make the game a little bit too confusing. With Brad gone, we want to say things are simpler since he had both a potential idol and an advantage .. we’ll just believe that when we see it.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 4: JD Robinson voted out in big blindside

As we prepared for Survivor 41 episode 4 on CBS, we knew from the jump that there would be some interesting drama. After all, there was talk about someone throwing a challenge!. Anytime something like this is even considered in the game, it’s always going to be a polarizing topic....
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor Recap: Competitive Disadvantage — Whose Leg Up Led to the Season's Boldest Backstab Yet?

Survivor‘s latest eliminated castaway departed with some fairly poignant words: “It’s not supposed to be easy, ’cause nothing good ever is.” Truer words, my friends. On Wednesday’s episode, an advantage once again became a disadvantage, when Shan (cue the music!) convinced JD to hand over his extra vote for the second time. While Genie seemed to be the likely vote-off, having JD’s advantage in hand got Shan’s wheels turning, and the Mafia pastor from Toronto weighed the option of turning on her ally and reaping the benefits of one beautiful backstab. Did she pull the trigger? Read on for a full recap of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

A Hair-Raising Elimination! Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

Last week’s surprise elimination left the remaining ten couples on Dancing with the Stars season 30 scared, knowing nobody is truly safe. So to escape the carnage, they took to the dance floor and performed an homage to the greatest horror franchises of all time. But by the end of the night, one more couple got a trick instead of a treat, going home empty-handed.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5: Genie Chen voted out over Ricard

From the very start of Survivor 41 episode 5, it was clear that we were going to be in for a chaotic episode really like no other. You had Shan secretly opening an idol that Genie technically found, and then also Xander spinning some terrible lie to Tiffany about when he found his idol.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5: Who could be voted out next?

We are a mere matter of hours away from Survivor 41 episode 5 airing on CBS, so do we have a sense of what could happen?. There are, of course, a number of things that we can talk though here, but we should start with the state of these three tribes: We’re at a point where the numbers are starting to get a little bit more depleted, especially over at the Ua tribe. A tribe swap could be coming in the near future but for now, there’s no evidence it’s happening immediately. Our feeling is that next week, we could see things shift to where there are two tribes of six.
TV SERIES
Parade

Survivor 41's Genie Chen Talks Playing with Her Heart and Being the 'Ozzy of Ua'

At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Genie Chen goes with her gut. In the literal sense, her love of cooking made her an early provider and staple on her tribe in Survivor 41. And there’s the metaphoric one, having lived a life so far of trusting her instincts even when things look bleak. Despite the hecticness of the game, it steadily got her through an increasingly shrinking tribe, even finding her an idol in the process. But just when she felt most comfortable, the dynamic duo of Shan Smith and Ricard Foye struck. As a result, Genie did not get her wish of making it another day in the game, sending the grocery clerk to the Survivor checkout line.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Michelle Young’s Final Rose Winner

Bachelor Nation doesn’t have to wait long this year for more drama to begin. There have been back-to-back seasons of Bachelor franchise shows. Normally, fans would have to wait until January for their Bachelor fix following Bachelor in Paradise. However, this year, ABC decided to go with two seasons of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young is the newest lead and fans can see her begin her journey on October 19. So, the season hasn’t even premiered yet, but Reality Steve is already dishing out who Michelle gives her final rose to. Warning! Spoilers Ahead!!!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy