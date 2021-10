Montrezl Harrell announced himself to Wizards fans on Wednesday night and, though he was playing in Toronto, they heard him loud and clear. What they saw in the Wizards' season-opening win over the Raptors was what you get from Harrell. He may be undersized for his position, he may not have a perimeter game, but he will provide relentless effort as a rebounder and rim-runner and the type of energy any basketball team would like to bring off their bench.

