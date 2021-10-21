Sebastian County declares itself pro-life county

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County has passed a pro-life resolution.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court voted 9-4 to approve a resolution declaring the county “pro-life” during its meeting October 20.

The resolution cites Arkansas’ Act 392 which affirms a municipality’s right to declare itself a “pro-life city”.

Sebastian County is the third local county to declare itself pro-life. Both Benton and Washington counties passed similar resolutions in July.

