Sebastian County declares itself pro-life county
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County has passed a pro-life resolution.
The Sebastian County Quorum Court voted 9-4 to approve a resolution declaring the county “pro-life” during its meeting October 20.Washington County Quorum Court passes pro-life resolution Committee of the whole votes to make Benton County a pro-life county
The resolution cites Arkansas’ Act 392 which affirms a municipality’s right to declare itself a “pro-life city”.
Sebastian County is the third local county to declare itself pro-life. Both Benton and Washington counties passed similar resolutions in July.
