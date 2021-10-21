Ronnie Hickman, Thayer Munford and Other Ohio State Players Preview Matchup with Indiana

Have comments or questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the Editor: The woman who gave Urban Meyer a near lap dance did it under her own volition. Women who offer sexual favors to men to better their careers make these choices on their own. When women make choices they should be prepared to accept the consequences. If a women is to be strong and treated as an equal, she must be responsible for her decisions. Women can, and are equal, to men in every respect, and only when they see themselves as inferior will be allowed to be manipulated. Women and men both have the right and opportunity to stay or walk away from almost every situation. Stop laying the blame for women’s ills on men. After all, Eve ate the apple unleashing the wrath of God on everyone. ... Or so the male authors of the Bible wrote it.

