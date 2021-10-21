CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Ronnie Hickman, Thayer Munford and Other Ohio State Players Preview Matchup with Indiana

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Ohio State's 42-35 victory over Indiana last season, Ronnie Hickman is convinced the Buckeyes owe the Hoosiers something. He expects them to be fired up for the game as well. Meanwhile, Thayer Munford recounted the...

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ohio State Guard Thayer Munford Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Thayer Munford is getting some midseason recognition. Six games into his final season with the Buckeyes, Munford has earned some national attention as he's been named one of 12 semifinalists for this year's Lombardi Award, given annually to college football's top offensive lineman. Munford, now in his fifth season with...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Thayer Munford Loves The Future Of The O-Line Room

Senior captain Thayer Munford has perhaps the most well-respected voice in the offensive line room. Munford hasn't been 100 percent healthy this year, but he takes a ton of pride in being the team's Block O recipient and making sure his unit is prepared to paly at a high level.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Have “Chip On Our Shoulder” to Rectify 2020 Performance Against Indiana

Some wins don’t inspire riotous celebration from the victor. Ohio State survived its last encounter with Indiana, a top-10 showdown in Columbus 11 months ago, but the visiting team was the clear winner of the final 30 minutes of play. Down 35-7 early in the third quarter, the Hoosiers made a frenetic comeback bid, which included four second-half touchdown passes from Michael Penix Jr. before Ohio State eked out a 42-35 win.
INDIANA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Prospect Watch: Ohio State guard Thayer Munford

Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wanted to give himself his best chance to make it to the NFL. So a star who already had been invited to the Senior Bowl decided to return to school and become a “super senior.”. He's made the most of it. The 22-year-old was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Fitzgerald: Michigan, not MSU, is the best team Northwestern will have played this year

File this under shade thrown at the team in East Lansing. Northwestern opened up the 2021 season with a 38-21 loss to Michigan State, and while that wasn’t the most lopsided result for the Wildcats in 2021 — the 56-7 drubbing at the hands of Nebraska wins that one — certainly the 7-0 Spartans feel like they could be counted as the best team in the Big Ten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Mailbox: More Urban Meyer, plus how many professors you could hire with Ryan Day's salary

Have comments or questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the Editor: The woman who gave Urban Meyer a near lap dance did it under her own volition. Women who offer sexual favors to men to better their careers make these choices on their own. When women make choices they should be prepared to accept the consequences. If a women is to be strong and treated as an equal, she must be responsible for her decisions. Women can, and are equal, to men in every respect, and only when they see themselves as inferior will be allowed to be manipulated. Women and men both have the right and opportunity to stay or walk away from almost every situation. Stop laying the blame for women’s ills on men. After all, Eve ate the apple unleashing the wrath of God on everyone. ... Or so the male authors of the Bible wrote it.
DELAWARE, OH
Golf Digest

Tom Brady is writing checks with his mouth about Ohio State that he can’t possibly cash

Did you know that in 22 seasons as a National Football League quarterback, Tom Brady has never faced an opposing quarterback from Ohio State? It’s a remarkable stat that’s set to come to an end on Sunday, when the Michigan Man's Bucs take on the Justin Fields-led Bears. On a very basic level, it speaks to the ineptitude of Buckeyes quarterbacks in the big leagues, at least relative to the program’s other positional exports, and when asked about the renewal of this blood feud on the professional stage on Thursday, Brady made sure to point that out.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy