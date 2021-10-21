CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Supply Chain Disruption Forces US Consumers to Go Without

By Carolyn Presutti
Voice of America
 5 days ago

China is the center of manufacturing for the world,...

www.voanews.com

CBS News

Supply chain issues threaten consumers and businesses

A global traffic jam of ships carrying goods to major U.S. ports is affecting consumers and businesses, and some experts say the disruption will continue deep into 2022. Peter Tirschwell, the vice president for maritime and trade at IHS Markit, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the supply chain woes.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Listen: Beyond the Buzz - The ESG Implications Of The Global Supply Chain Disruption

In this highly topical episode, Corinne Bendersky and Mike Ferguson dissect the global supply-chain disruption and unpick the reasons for and ESG challenges underlying the worldwide disruption. The pandemic brought the complexities and interconnectedness of global supply chains to light, but the virus can’t take all the blame. COVID-19 caused a logjam but structural weaknesses like labor and skills shortages need urgent attention if the current worldwide disruption is going to fade.
ECONOMY
WZDX

Consumer good shortages related to supply chain issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shortages of consumer goods have been reported on since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but what exactly is causing these shortages?. A professor with the University of Alabama in Huntsville Center for Management and Economic Research says the issue is related to the supply chain. "It starts with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS News

Supply chain crisis could force consumers to abandon ethical shopping habits

Experts are worried high prices and out-of-stock items resulting from America's supply chain backlog will create social and environmental consequences. Keesa Schreane, author of "Corporations Compassion Culture," joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why the holidays are expected to exacerbate the issue and how consumers and businesses can limit the damage.
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Supply chain disruptions show a fragile, risky system

From grocery stores to school systems, Americans continue to feel the supply chain troubles that emerged with the pandemic. “Capacity is normally bowstring tight during this time of year leading up to the holidays,” Steve Gordon, a veteran Northwest trucking executive, told me. “Restarting the global economy when large portions of the global supply chain are still hobbled removes a lot of alternative options. You can’t go to your No. 2 or No. 3 supplier to fill the gap when your No. 1 supplier has a disruption, because they’re already tapped out by operating somewhere below peak efficiency.”
SEATTLE, WA
wrangellsentinel.com

Supply chain disruptions trickle down to Wrangell stores

It's like nothing they've ever had to deal with in business. Supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic have made it harder and more expensive to get groceries, building supplies, appliances and even flowers, causing Wrangell businesses to wait sometimes more than a year for deliveries. COVID-19 has had crippling...
WRANGELL, AK
Times-Herald

The US supply chain makes no sense

If there is one universally recognized principle in American political life, it’s that the president of the United States should want Christmas to come off without a hitch. Surely, this is one of the reasons Anthony Fauci rapidly backed off his comment in an interview the other day that it’s too early to say whether people should gather for the holiday. No sooner had Fauci relented than the national focus shifted to an ongoing crisis of the global supply chain that is clearly going to crimp the Christmas shopping season, forcing the Biden administration to scurry to try to alleviate a long-running, highly complex mess.
U.S. POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

Food Costs Rise in USVI as National Supply Chains are Disrupted

Prices at the register have been rising since the onset of the pandemic as local grocers contend with disruptions to national supply chains, reduced allocations, inflated shipping costs, and increased consumer demand. Plaza Extra East Manager Nejeh Yusuf said the process to get food on the shelves is “simple,” but...
DRINKS
Washington Times

Pelosi says supply chain disruptions must be dealt with at home and abroad

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged Tuesday at her weekly press conference that disruptions in the supply chain must be addressed within the United States as well as around the world. Customers visiting businesses across the country see empty store shelves because of massive supply chain disruptions and inflation that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Street.Com

Supply Chain Disruption: Latest From Jamie Dimon, IMF

The ongoing disruption in the global supply chain has caused spikes in the price of consumer products. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its global growth forecast, blaming supply disruptions and the COVID pandemic. On Tuesday, the IMF projected that the global economy will grow at 5.9% in 2021, 0.1 percentage points lower than the July full-year 2021 forecast.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Evergrande Says it Has Resumed Work on 10 Stalled Projects

BEIJING — Shares of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande rose Monday after it said it had resumed work on more than 10 projects, as it sought to soothe fears about its debt struggles. The liquidity crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled China's crucial...
ECONOMY
Custer County Chief

National Corn Growers, other ag groups, comment on disruptive factors in US supply chain

The National Corn Growers Association joined 51 other agricultural groups in submitting comments this week to the U.S. Department of Transportation addressing the many disruptive factors facing the U.S. supply chain. The comments provide recommendations on how to alleviate these challenges through legislative and regulatory actions. “To be successful, farmers...
AGRICULTURE
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE

