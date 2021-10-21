Global Supply Chain Disruption Forces US Consumers to Go Without

If there is one universally recognized principle in American political life, it’s that the president of the United States should want Christmas to come off without a hitch. Surely, this is one of the reasons Anthony Fauci rapidly backed off his comment in an interview the other day that it’s too early to say whether people should gather for the holiday. No sooner had Fauci relented than the national focus shifted to an ongoing crisis of the global supply chain that is clearly going to crimp the Christmas shopping season, forcing the Biden administration to scurry to try to alleviate a long-running, highly complex mess.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO