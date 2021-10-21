Philly principals demand more robust response to gun violence near schools

Thousands of transit workers who keep trains, buses, trolleys and subways moving around Philadelphia could go on strike if their union does not reach an agreement with SEPTA officials over paid family leave and increased wages. WHYY reporter RYAN BRIGGS will discuss the likelihood of a strike and what it could mean for residents who rely on public transportation. Then, University of Pennsylvania students MAX STRICKBERGER and ALAN JINICH travelled the country in the height of the pandemic to interview millennials about how Covid-19 dramatically changed their lives. They join us to talk about Generation Pandemic, a capsule of the oral histories they collected along the way. And, as the Eagles football season is underway and basketball star Ben Simmons’ drama takes over the 76ers’ first week, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter MARCUS HAYES gives us a Philly sports rundown.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO