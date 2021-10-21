CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly principals demand more robust response to gun violence near schools

WHYY
WHYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday morning, the principal of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter received a text from one of his students, expressing grief that a friend had just died. I really watched this little boy grow up. I’m so sad. I just lost four friends in a month. Why do we just...

whyy.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHYY

The Philadelphia district attorney race: DA Larry Krasner and Charles Peruto

District Attorney LARRY KRASNER is running for a second term as Philadelphia’s top prosecutor. He’s being challenged by criminal defense attorney CHARLES PERUTO in the upcoming November 2nd election. Krasner has touted his record of progressive policies on criminal justice and police reform, but his challenger has pointed to the soaring rates of gun violence and homicides in the city, arguing Krasner is too soft on crime. This hour, we start off talking with incumbent District Attorney Krasner about his record and the issues he’ll tackle if elected for another term. Then, challenger Charles Peruto joins us to share why he’s running for DA, his policy plans if elected and their potential impact on criminal justice in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pizza with a mission: Inside the hot Philly restaurant fighting recidivism

In mid-September, Philadelphia’s Down North Pizza won praise for being one of the best restaurants in the country from Bon Appétit Magazine and CBS Mornings. Executive chef Michael Carter was featured prominently, dishing up Detroit-style pizza and talking about the restaurant’s mission to staff the operation with only formerly incarcerated people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Blame SEPTA, not riders, for woman’s rape on a train

I never believed passengers were at fault for not reporting a rape that allegedly took place aboard SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line. I believed SEPTA was at fault for creating the conditions that would allow something so heinous to take place. In a story that made national news, Upper Darby Police Superintendent...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Teen shoots self in leg inside West Philadelphia school

An 18-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg inside a West Philadelphia school. It happened inside the gymnasium of the Philadelphia Learning Academy – South in the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue around noon. Police say there were other students in the gym...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Camden teens take on environmental racism in a new play

On Saturday, a group of teenagers will step onto a newly built stage in Camden’s Northgate Park to perform a play about what it is like to live with environmental racism in Camden. One of the players is high school junior Eva Vanterpool. The daughter of City Councilmember Shaneka Boucher...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Principal#Philadelphia Police#School Safety#Lincoln High School
WHYY

University City foot traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels

People are returning to Philadelphia sidewalks after COVID-19 restrictions emptied city streets –– but not all areas are yet back to pre-pandemic levels. University City District leaders reported that two prime district intersections –– 40th and Walnut streets and 34th and Chestnut streets –– are seeing as much foot traffic as they did before the pandemic, and more so on weekends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week

This story originally appeared in 6abc. SEPTA union workers have wrapped up a meeting where a vote took place to possibly strike. If a strike does occur, this could impact thousands of people throughout the city, including students who take SEPTA to school. Following Sunday’s meeting, SEPTA released a statement,...
ADVOCACY
WHYY

Philly’s health department is getting saucy, but experts warn there could be a cost

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Memes make their way around the internet like a virus during flu season, and last week, the joke du jour was the red flag warning. Users on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram posted about the “warning signs” they’d watch out for in a prospective mate: “I don’t like Indian food” tweeted celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi, followed by a string of red flag emojis to convey that such a sentiment is a sign of danger.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

Philly P.D. selected for Justice Dept.’s National Public Safety Partnership

The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership, city officials announced Wednesday. As part of the partnership, the police department will receive intensive training and technical assistance from DOJ in the areas of gun violence prevention, criminal justice collaboration, community engagement, federal partnerships, and more, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 10/25/21

Thousands of transit workers who keep trains, buses, trolleys and subways moving around Philadelphia could go on strike if their union does not reach an agreement with SEPTA officials over paid family leave and increased wages. WHYY reporter RYAN BRIGGS will discuss the likelihood of a strike and what it could mean for residents who rely on public transportation. Then, University of Pennsylvania students MAX STRICKBERGER and ALAN JINICH travelled the country in the height of the pandemic to interview millennials about how Covid-19 dramatically changed their lives. They join us to talk about Generation Pandemic, a capsule of the oral histories they collected along the way. And, as the Eagles football season is underway and basketball star Ben Simmons’ drama takes over the 76ers’ first week, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter MARCUS HAYES gives us a Philly sports rundown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

N.J. parent group continues to press Murphy on virtual school option

Nearly two months into the new school year, a group of New Jersey parents continues to push Gov. Phil Murphy to reconsider his decision to bar virtual learning options for public schools. Murphy, citing the importance of in-classroom learning after remote education during the pandemic disrupted two school years, is...
EDUCATION
WHYY

Why helping people pay rent can fight the pandemic

Erica Cuellar’s dad wasn’t worried, even if she was. It was still the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — March 2020 — and Cuellar and her husband were becoming anxious about whether they could afford the $1,200 rent for their house in Houston. She’d lost her job as a home health aide for a boy with autism, and the news made it sound like most businesses were about to shut down, which would likely mean her husband would be getting fewer hours at the pipe yard where he works — or maybe even be laid off.
HOUSE RENT
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy