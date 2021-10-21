CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council votes in favor of Riverview neighborhood overlay plan

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kp92D_0cXi0nwQ00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council voted in favor of the Neighborhood Infill Overlay plan for the Riverview neighborhood.

Read more about the plan here.

On Wednesday evening the city council meeting room was full of residents in the Riverview area who gave public comment. The residents were divided, with many in favor of the overlay and many against.

All neighborhoods in the overlay plan were given ample opportunity to ask to be excluded. Owen park, Tracy Park, and Buena Vista neighborhoods took advantage of this and have been excluded.

The infill overlay plan is meant to promote the development of new housing, specifically neighborhoods surrounding downtown Tulsa. The plan will reduce the lot area requirements for multi-family homes and promote the development of what people are calling the “missing middle.” This refers to varying housing types, sizes and income levels like duplexes, multiplexes, quad places and small apartment buildings.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mexican officials announced that they plan to open a Mexican consulate in the city. Officials say this is a move in the right direction. Mayor David Holt thinks that it was about time. “We have a fast-growing, tremendous Mexican American population in Oklahoma City,” Hold said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Crews build foundation of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — The foundation has been laid for the next St. Jude Dream Home. Crews with Shaw Homes poured the concrete this morning. The home is in the Stone Canyon neighborhood in Owasso, across the street from this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. Crews broke ground on the home...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy